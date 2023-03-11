Utah Retirement Systems Buys 300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

