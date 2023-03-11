Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.11. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

