Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Insulet were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $6,507,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $280.36 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4,672.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

