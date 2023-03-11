Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $43,111,511 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

K opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.