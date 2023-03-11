Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.