Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after buying an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,790,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $121.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $160.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

