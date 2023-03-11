Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 6.7 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $211.37 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

