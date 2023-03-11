Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.