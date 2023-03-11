Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 100 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEX were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $219.93 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

