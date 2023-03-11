Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 100 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
MAA opened at $149.05 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.
In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
