Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 200 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after buying an additional 369,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,107 shares of company stock valued at $29,939,463 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.