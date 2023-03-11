Utah Retirement Systems Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AES were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at AES

AES Trading Down 4.2 %

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

