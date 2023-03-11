Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,634 shares of company stock worth $8,804,183. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

HIG stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

