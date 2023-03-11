Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.59 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

