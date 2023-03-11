Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,700 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE MOS opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

