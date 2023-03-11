Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

