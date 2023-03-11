Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 291,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

