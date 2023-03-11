Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in eBay were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 58.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 43,952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 846.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 780,457 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 697,982 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 308.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 126,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 95,582 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

