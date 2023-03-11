Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,850.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,974.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,855.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 158,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 150,264 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,844.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,871,000 after acquiring an additional 347,669 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

