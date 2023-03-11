Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,236,425 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Block worth $1,857,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $71.01 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
