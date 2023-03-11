Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 61,819 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.45% of Paycom Software worth $1,871,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $273.28 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

