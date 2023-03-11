Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.00% of SVB Financial Group worth $2,183,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after buying an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,759,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,199,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

