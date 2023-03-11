Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 6,515 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,676,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $1,997,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.