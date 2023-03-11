Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kellogg worth $2,109,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Price Performance
K stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Kellogg announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $43,111,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
