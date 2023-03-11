Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.84 Billion Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.78% of Conagra Brands worth $1,842,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.01 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

