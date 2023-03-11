Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.96 Billion Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.52% of W. P. Carey worth $1,962,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

