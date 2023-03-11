Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.97 Billion Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of STERIS worth $1,969,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

