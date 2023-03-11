Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.12 Billion Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $2,124,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

