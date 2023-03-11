Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hologic worth $1,833,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,569,000 after buying an additional 105,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

