Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 946,096 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 946,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of UDR worth $2,173,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Articles

