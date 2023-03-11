Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 197,782 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,994,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.11% of Dover worth $1,981,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after buying an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE DOV opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

