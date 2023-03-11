Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,243,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.8 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.