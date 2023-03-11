Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,750,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 948,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.98% of Mosaic worth $1,921,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

