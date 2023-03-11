Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $52.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTYX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 153,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $5,148,211.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,121,611 shares in the company, valued at $441,017,345.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,519 shares of company stock worth $14,375,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 5.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,032,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.