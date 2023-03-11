VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of VeriSign worth $112,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,245,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,959 shares of company stock valued at $16,766,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.