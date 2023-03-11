Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.97. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 561,197 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VET. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

