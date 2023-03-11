Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $11.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,987 shares of company stock worth $68,960 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

SEAT stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $12.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

