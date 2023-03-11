Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,325,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.78% of Vulcan Materials worth $2,259,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,598,000 after purchasing an additional 102,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

