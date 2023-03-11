Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €36.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FPE opened at €30.20 ($32.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.11. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($47.66).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

