Warburg Research Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($141.49) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

adidas Price Performance

ADS opened at €149.62 ($159.17) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($213.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €132.37.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

