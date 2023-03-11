Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.25 and its 200-day moving average is $317.04. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

