WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,750 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of WEC Energy Group worth $105,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

