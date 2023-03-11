Wedbush Weighs in on ThredUp Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 61,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

