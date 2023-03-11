Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Wirtual has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $4,457.20 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00430462 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.14 or 0.29096368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

