Zacks Research Weighs in on APA Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

