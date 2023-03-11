Zacks Research Weighs in on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $17.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $222.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.31. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,236,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after acquiring an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

