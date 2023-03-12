10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 758.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312 in the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

