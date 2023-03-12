1,165,911 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,165,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Snap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Snap by 31.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 19.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap by 128.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 62,072 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,687 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

