26,386 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Down 1.0 %

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 862,220 shares of company stock valued at $16,578,604 over the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.