2,849 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 60.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 338.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 373,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,599,000 after buying an additional 69,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $219.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.